Idaho Republicans are attempting to lure Arnold Schwarzenegger to their convention in Lewiston in late June.

Schwarzenegger starred in ''The Terminator'' and ''Conan The Barbarian.''

''We see that as a big draw,'' sa

id Mike Reynoldson, the state party's executive director. ''It just might help press coverage as well.''

Former congressman and HUD Secretary Jack Kemp of New York and U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., have told state GOP officials they have other commitments during the convention, according to Carolyn Durant of Lewiston.

But she said Republicans still are worki

ng on getting U.S. Senate Republican leader Robert Dole of Kansas, U.S. House Republican leader Newt Gingrich of Georgia and/or former Defense Secretary Richard Cheney to the convention.

Beavis and Butthead

MTV's infamous intellectuals were mentioned in two political newsletters that crossed this reporter's desk over the holidays.

Steve Forrester's Northwest Letter calls U.S. Sens. Larry Craig and Dirk Kempthorne ''Beavis and Butthead'' for spouting ''the same conservative Republican lines.''

Laird Maxwell's Idaho Politics Today includes ''a funny fax'' that calls Beavis and Butt head the ''GOP Dream Ticket in 1996''' and ''Ghosts of Christmas Future.''

Maxwell said he doesn't

know who faxed him the cartoon.

This reporter doubts it was a Republican.

Female superintendents?