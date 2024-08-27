Sections
StoriesApril 10, 1994

Associated Press

BELLEVUE, Wash. Democratic state Rep. Bill Finkbeiner says he's switching to the Republican Party to seek the seat being vacated by state Sen. Alan Bluechel.

Finkbeiner of Redmond, who entered the Legislature in 1992, said Friday he doesn't feel like a Democrat any more.

''I just decided that something is wrong when I'm voting against my party on almost every major issue,'' said Finkbeiner, at 24 the youngest member of the Legislature. ''It's hard to fit in to these labels, but I guess I feel more comfortable with the Republicans.''

The party switch is the first in the Legislature since then-state Sen. Peter von Reichbauer also abandoned the Democrats in 1981. That defection touched off an unsuccessful recall effort against von Reichbauer.

During this year's session, Finkbeiner voted against Democratic budget proposals and often complained the party was spending too much money. He also voted against a youth-violence bill backed by Democrats.

Democrats said they felt jilted by Finkbeiner.

''It's very discouraging,'' said George Zander, head of the King County Democrat

s. ''Politics is all about relationships, and when you just break those off, when you just say 'bye-bye,' well, I think it's very unprofessional.''

Republicans said they will welcome Finkbeiner with open arms.

''We want each and every Republican we can get,'' said Martin Flynn, staff director of the Senate Republican caucus Finkbeiner will join if he wins election in November.

Bluechel, a 28-year veteran of the statehouse, said last week he will not seek re-election.

Story Tags
Politics
