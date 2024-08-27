Sections
StoriesJanuary 12, 1994

Jeff Albertson

Fortunately for Lewiston, its ability to score doesn't always dictate a win or a loss.

Tenacious defense kept the Bengals one step ahead of Clarkston, giving them a 60-42 victory over the Bantams in a non-league girls' high school basketball game Tuesday night at Lewiston's Booth Hall.

It was defense that allowed Lewiston to come up with eight steals on its way to an 18-4 first quarter lead.

The Bengals went on to open a 34-16 halftime lead with the help of Andrea Gomez, who scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half, as well as Kari Harris, who scored nine of her 13 points in the first half. Lewiston also went on a pair of 9-0 runs in the second and third quarter.

Clarkston, unable to get the ball inside, was forced to shoot from the perimeter and suffered the consequences. The Bantams shot just 16 of 44 on the night.

''We didn't have any patience on offense. They're faster than we are and we let them get into their running game,'' Clarkston coach Len Kelly said after the Bantams lost for the seventh time in eight games to fall to 2-8 overall.

Lewiston improved to 9-7 overall

Offensively, the Bengals sank 21 of 47 from the field and were supported by Jolene Acord and Kim Frei who teamed up for 17 points.

''Throughout the year we've been able to step things up (defensively) and force teams in

to problems. That's given us the chance to set things up and get comfortable,'' Lewiston coach Pat Zink said.

Holding the Bantam offense in check led, the Bengals to control the tempo of the game and build a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter.

''Early on we were slow, we just got things going late in first quarter. From there we were able to maintain by just playing consistent,'' Zink said.

Despite outscoring Lewiston 13-5 in the final period, Clarkston couldn't close the gap as the Bengals rolled to their fourth win in their last six games.

Clarkston guard Summer Budde who scored 13 points last Friday in the Bantams' win over West Valley missed the Lewiston game with a sprained ankle.

The loss was Clarkston's second to Lewiston this year.

Brandi

Flowers helped the Bantams out with 14 points while

Wendy Fuller added 11.

Clarkston will travel to Cheney on Friday while Lewiston will be

at Post Falls Saturday.

CLARKSTON (42) Marci Frei 1 4-6 6, Randi Knopes 0 0-0 0, Wendy Fuller 3 3-6 11, Rhonda Broemmeling 0 0-0 0, Crystal Poskey 1 0-2 2, Bethany Newbry 1 1-2 3, Marissa Craig 0 0-0 0, Brandy Flowers 6 2-5 14, Krissy Burt 3 0-0 6, Kori Maughan 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-21 42.

LEWISTON (60) Jolene Acord 3 2-2 8, Kim Frei 4 1-2 9, Sarah Couch 1 1-2 3, Kari Harris 4 4-5 13, Deanna Schwandt 1 1-3 3, Michelle

Wimer 2 0-1 4-, Andrea Gomez 6 4-6 17, Jenni Reeve 0 0-0 0, Lisa

Smith 0 0-0 0, Heather Asker 0 0-0 0, Holly Seubert 0 0-0 0, Sid Schraufnagel 0 3-6 3. Totals 21 16-27 60.

Clarkston4 14 11 1342

Lewiston18 16 21 560

Total fouls CHS 16, LHS 23. Fouled out none. Technical fouls CHS bench. Three-point goals Harris, Gomez.

JV score Clarkston 35, Lewiston 24

