MOSCOW Pandemonium is becoming almost passe for the Idaho Vandals, who submitted their second straight come-from-behind, overtime effort Saturday playing worse this time but feeling much, much better.

The Vandals' bold, determined comeback from a 13-point deficit in the final 61/2 minutes culminated in Benji Johnson's 2-foot scoop shot with

six sec

onds left in overtime, giving UI an improbably difficult 84-82 victory over Northern

Arizona before 3,624 at the Kibbie Dome.

Perhaps fatigued by an overtime loss Thursday to Weber State, perhaps lulled by Northern Arizona's inauspicious recent history in the Big Sky Conference, the Vandals played sloppily in the first half and futilely for the first 33 minutes before staging a rally that was ... well, sloppy, but brill

iant in its self-sacrificing effort.

A detailed description would make the game sound like a free-for-all in Olympic floor exercise, which it was, but perhaps one or two incidents will suffice: for example, Jeremy Brandt's diving recovery of a loose-ball rebound midway through overtime, followed closely by Deon Watson's tennis-like lob-save of his own missed free throw.

Watson finished with 19 points and 19 rebounds, including 10 on offense. On a night went nothing went right the first time, the Vandals made sure

they had second chances i.e. 25 offensive boards.

And here they were, afterward, signing autographs and acting perfectly cool.

''I'm getting used to these comebacks,'' said Johnson, whose two free throws had given Idaho an 82-80 lead

with 50 seconds left in overtime. ''I don't like it. I'd rather win by 30.''

After Chancellor Davis' two free throws for NAU knotted the score 82-82, Idaho called timeout with 24 seconds left.

''We were looking for Deon on the low post,'' said Johnson, who finished with 18 points. ''I was supposed to dribble to the right side, but that little No. 20 (the 5-foot

-8 freshman Davis) overplayed me to the outside, so I just cut it back and drove in.''