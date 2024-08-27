Seahawks sign tackle Ballard

KIRKLAND, Wash. Two-time Pro Bowl tackle Howard Ballard of the Buffalo Bills on Monday signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 30-year-old Ballard, an

unrestricted free agent, played in Pro Bowls after the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

'

'I'd like to thank God and thank the organization of the Seattle Seahawks for giving me the opportunity to help the team win a few more games and hopefully make it into the playoffs,'' Ballard told a news conference.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Ballard said he thinks the Seahawks resemble the 1988 Bills. ''It's a young football team that is just a few players away from the championship,'' he said. Seattle's 1993 season record was 6-10.

''It's a young team with fire in their eyes. That contributed a lot to the decision we made.''

The Seahawks have until this afternoon to decide whether to match a four-year, $10 million Chicago Bears offer to Seattle free agent Andy Heck, a transitional player. Heck has expressed a preference for the Bears.

District II all-star games set

The annual District II North-South All-Star Basketba

ll Games will be played March 16 at Lewiston's Warrior Gym on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

Theresa Heath, the District II Coaches Association secretary, made the announcement Monday, and she said the girls' game will start at 6 p.m. and the b

oys' contest at 8 p.m.

As has been the case in the past, the top senior girls and boys will be selected from District I

I schools to take part in the cage doubleheader. Those teams will be announced next week.

NBA honors S

onics' Kemp

NEW YORK Shawn Kemp was honored Monday as the NBA Player of the Week for averaging 21.8 points and 14.8 rebounds a game in l

eading the Seattle SuperSonics to a 3-1 record.

The 6-foot-10 forward also averaged 4.5 assists, 3.25 blocked shots and 2.5 steals for the week ending Feb. 27.

Other candidates for the award were Tyrone Hill of Cleveland, Jamal Mashburn of Dallas, LaPhonso Ellis of Denver, Rik Smits of Indiana, Glen Rice and Steve Smith of Miami, Anfernee Hardaway of Orlando, David Robinson of San Antonio and John Stockton of Utah.

M's Johnson challenges Jordan

Randy Johnson has had enough of the Michael Jordan hoopla. He's ready to buzz a fastball under the chin of baseball's most celebrated rookie.

''I'd like to see how much air time he'd get on one of my (inside) pitches,'' Johnson said. ''He has a press conference every day and all he's doing is hitting 80 mph fastballs. Big deal.''

However, baseball's 6-foot-10 strikeout leader will have to wait. The Seattle Mariners train in Arizona, and Johnson won't get to pitch against the Chicago White Sox, who train in Sarasota, Fla.

On Thursday

, Jordan gets his first taste of game action,

starting in left field in an intrasquad game.

Johnson cracked that he was going to ask the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics for a tryout and could probably block Jordan out of the middle better than Jordan can hit a baseball.

Jordan said he'd be willing to face Johnson 1-on-1 in either baseball or basketball.

''I'm pretty sure it would be lopsided on both ends,'' Jordan said.

Hinton signs deal with Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. Chris Hinton, an All-Pro offensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons, signed a three-year contrac

t Monday with the Minnesota Vikings.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported that the contract averages a little more than $2.5 million a year.

''After 11 years, I'll trade five of my Pro Bowls for one shot at the Super Bowl,'' Hinton told a news conference.