BOISE Idaho legislative budget writers Friday narrowly endorsed an 11.5 percent hike in state support for Idaho's colle

ge and three universities in the next budget year.

After rejecting four other proposals, the legislative budget committee voted 10-9 to recommend the Legislature adopt a $162.77 million budget proposed by committee co-chairwoman Rep. Kathleen (Kitty) Gurnsey, R-Boise.

The committee's recommendation is $2.8 million more than Gov. Cecil D. Andrus proposed, but $7.1 million short of the Idaho Board of Education's request.

''I think it's a good budget,'' said state Sen. Marguerite McLaughlin, D-Orofino. ''We didn't do all that bad.''

McLaughlin supported the committee's ultimate budget recommendation, while state Rep. James (Doc) Lucas, R-Moscow, opposed it. McLaughlin earlier backed Lucas' proposal for a $165 million budget, but it failed on a tie vote.

The committee's higher education budget recommendation includes:

*5.38 percent pay hikes for employees at Lewis-Clark State College and the state's three universities.

*$2.69 million to cover the cost of rising enrollments.

*$483,900 to cover the cost of occupying new buildings.

*$196,400 to increase the state's higher education research budget to $2.1 million. That budget was cut from $2.5 million to $1.

9 million last year.

*$396,000 to train teachers with high-technology at all four schools.

Andrus recommended using $3.07 million from student fee hikes to cover the cost for rising enrollments and occupying new buildings, according to legislative budget analysts, but the committee's recommendation doesn't do that.