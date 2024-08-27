Cup A' Jo espresso cart opened Jan. 10 in
side Hossner's Fountain and Grill at 607 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
Business owner Bonnie Bogart
is leasing space inside the restaurant from owners Bryan and Rachel Hossner. Bogart, of Clarkston, is the sole owner of the new business.
She is a Spokane native who has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since 1986. Her past work experience includes four ye
ars at the Riverview Animal Clinic in Clarkston and 11/2 years at Sherwin-Williams Co. in Lewiston. This is her first business venture.
Hours of the espresso cart are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. However, the hours will expand at both the restaurant and espresso cart on Friday when both stay open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Bogart said.