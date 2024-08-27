Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 17, 1994

The Whitman County Extension office at Colfax is planning several programs relating to private applicator licensing and pesticide recertification.

A review session and examination for anyone needing a private applicator license will be held Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Colfax Public Service Building.

The review will be conducted by extension agents John Burns and Randy Baldree followed by the exam at 1:30 p.m. The exam may be taken without attending the review s

ession. The review will cover subjects contained in the Private Applicator Study Manual available at the WSU Cooperative Extension, Whitman County Office at Colfax.

Anyone wishing to take the exam should schedule at least two hours to complete the 75 question test.

The Whitman County Extension office will also hold three pesticide recertification programs with three recertification hours provided upon completion.

The programs are:

*Jan. 27 9 a.m. to noon, Odd Fellows Hall, Oakesdale.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

*Feb. 10 9 a.m. to noon, Public Service Building, Colfax.

*Feb. 24 1 to 4 p.m., Colton Gun Club.

Topics to be covered at the Oakesdale program will include:

*Cereal grain and pulse crop seed treatment options for disease control in annual cropping systems.

*Varietal selection options compared to fungicide use for disease control in winter wheat.

*Id

entification and control of primary noxious weed species specific to Whitman County.

Story Tags
Agriculture
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy