House panel OKs bill to ban assault weapons

WASHINGTON A House panel Tuesday approved legislation to ban 19 assault-style weapons as President Clinton's top lieutenants in the battle against the firearms went to Capitol Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee's crime subcommittee voted 8-5 along party lines to pass the

legislation, sending it to the full committee, which is scheduled to act on it Thursday.

The full House was expected to vote next week or the week after.

To soothe House members besieged by telephone calls and letters from irate gun owners, Treasury Secretary Lloyd Bentsen urged them to disregard organized, mass-produced opposition, saying they should recognize ''the difference between grass roots and Astroturf.''

Abortion pill

may soon become available

NEW YORK An abortion rights organization signed an agreement with an overseas manufacturer to produce a generic equivalent of the RU-486 abortion pill.

The duplicate drug could be ready for human trials by the end of the year, said Lawrence Lader, president of Abortion Rights Mobilization. He refused to identify the company.

Abortion opponents have fought to keep RU-486 out of the United States. The drug's maker, Rou

ssel-Uclaf of France, began negotiating a year ago to make the drug available for testing in the United State

s through the Population Council, an international research organ

ization.