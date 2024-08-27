SAN FRANCISCO Thousands of blacktailed and mule deer are dropping dead from an exotic virus attacking fawns and adults in more than a dozen counties in Northern California.

From Yreka to the foothills of Sonora and wild places in Marin and Sacramento counties, the deer deaths have touched off a new uncertainty about how profoundly the virus will affect the already stressed population.

''We suspect they will gain immunity and in subsequent years be less susceptible. But we don't know how serious it will be next year,'' said Dr. Pamela Swift, wildlife veterinarian at the state's Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at Rancho Cordova

Starting in the hot days of summer, newborn fawns began foaming at the mouth. They could hardly breathe. Hundreds started dying. Others pulled through the respiratory illness, but other hot spots of die-offs emerged hundreds of miles away.

The viral disease in deer has been confirmed in Nevada, Siskiyou, Lake, Tuolumne and Sacramento. Other reports are on record from El Dorado, Amador, Placer, Yuba, Sutter, Mariposa and Santa Clara. None has been reported in Southern California.

To date, more than 2,000 Columbia blacktailed and mule deer have died out of the statewide population of 700,000, according to the California Department of Fish and Game, which runs the Rancho Cordova lab.

The first accounts of deer deaths from rural residents in June and July at first made scientists suspect that the outbreaks were associated with some kind of human pollution. Top suspects were golf course runoff or herbicides.

By August, scientists at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory had identified the killer as a group of viruses called adenoviruses. The viruses, which can transform DNA, are passed from deer to deer through direct contact and bodily secretions.

her purposes are very healthy,'' said Dr. Leslie Woods, a veterinarian at the UC lab who is working on the cases.

''The reason we're attributing the death to adenoviruses is we see damage to the blood vessels. It's the best smoking gun that we've got.''

Scientists now are working to isolate the virus in a culture from the tissue itself.

''Once you isolate it in culture, then you can do all the fancy things like finding out which species of adenovirus it is closest to,'' Woods said.