OLYMPIA Washington lawmakers on Thursday took a first step toward reining-in government regulators.

The Senate narrowly approved a compromise bill to require state agencies to give greater justification for writing any new rules, follow explicit criteria, and be more aware of potential impacts.

The vote on HB2510 was 26-22 just one vote more than the majority needed.

Sen. Ray Moore, D-Seattle, chairman of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee that worked on the bill, chose it as his swansong. Moments after shepherding it through, he announced he will not seek re-election. The 82-year-old senator has been in hot water over spending more time in Hawaii than in his home district.

The House approved the bill an hour later, 62-34, and sent it to Gov. Mike Lowry, who has been critical of some portions of the compromise version.

The bill strikes a balance between the broader, stronger Senate version and a narrower House plan.