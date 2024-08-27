SPOKANE The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday was asked to intervene in a dispute between the Spokane Tribe and the state over slot machines at an Indian casino.

The Spokanes planned to have all 108 slot machines operating when their Two Rivers Resort casino opened today, Tribal Council vice chairman John Kieffer said while making last-minute preparations on Friday.

The 5,000-square-foot casino is the centerpiece of a 200-acre tribal development near the confluence of the Columbia and Spokane rivers on the Spokane Indian Reservation's southwest corner.

The state contends the casino's slot machines are illegal, but it lacks jurisdiction to take action on tribal land.

The state wants the Justice Department to shut down the resort because the tribe has not negotiated a compact over the Las Vegas types of gambling to be offered at the casino.

State officials are worried the Spokanes' casino operation will spoil gambling agreements already reached with 10 tribes and under negotiation with nine others.

The Spokanes contend a federal court ruling last summer allows

them to open the casino without a compact with the state.

U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton, R-Wash., in a letter sent Friday to Attorney General Janet Reno, asked for Justice Department intervention.

''I unequivocally believe that opening and operating a (Las Vegas-style) gaming establishment without a compact is a clear violation of federal law,'' Gorton wrote. ''It should not be tolerated.''

Gorton said law enforcement officials from communities near the proposed casino told him they do not have the manpower to police the casino.

Jim Connelly, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said Friday he received a copy of Gorton's letter to Reno, but had received no instructions from her office and could not comment because of an ongoing investigation.