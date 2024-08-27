The Washington Department of Transportation has postponed indefinitely

improvements planned for State Highway 270 in Pullman.

Widening Highway 270, or Main Street, to four lanes between Spring Street and Johnson Road would cost an estimated $4 million to $5 million.

Al Gilson, public information officer for the transportation department, said Monday the project has already been designed and right of way purchased.

The department has no money for the construction phase, however, because the Washington Legislature diverted $140 million in motor vehicle excise taxes in 1993 to balance the budget for the state's general fund, Gilson said.

The legislative action forced the transportation department to postpone all Category C projects not already under construction. Category C projects add new lanes or highways to improve traffic capacity.

The Pullman plans will remain on the books with a fairly high priority until dollars become available, Gilson said.