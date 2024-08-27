SPOKANE The Spokane Indian Tribe on Tuesday defended its opening of a Nevada-style casino and questioned the legality of state-sanctioned gambling operations, including the state lottery.

In a legal response to government motions aimed at shutting down the new casino, the tribe claims authorities are singling out tribal gaming operations for prosecution.

Meanwhile, tribal officials alleged state-sanctioned gambling, such as the state lottery, may be illegal but said that question is being ignored.

The counterclaim asks a judge to direct the Justice Department to take action aimed at preventing state lottery games from being offered on reservations. It also seeks an order prohibiting state-licensed non-Indian taverns and card rooms from operating on Indian lands unless they comply with tribal gaming ordinances and licensing.

''Those activities have been going on without any controversy, without any accusations from membe

rs of the U.S. Congress,'' said Scott Crowell, an attorney for the tribe.