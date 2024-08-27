Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesApril 6, 1994

Associated Press

SPOKANE The Spokane Indian Tribe on Tuesday defended its opening of a Nevada-style casino and questioned the legality of state-sanctioned gambling operations, including the state lottery.

In a legal response to government motions aimed at shutting down the new casino, the tribe claims authorities are singling out tribal gaming operations for prosecution.

Meanwhile, tribal officials alleged state-sanctioned gambling, such as the state lottery, may be illegal but said that question is being ignored.

The counterclaim asks a judge to direct the Justice Department to take action aimed at preventing state lottery games from being offered on reservations. It also seeks an order prohibiting state-licensed non-Indian taverns and card rooms from operating on Indian lands unless they comply with tribal gaming ordinances and licensing.

''Those activities have been going on without any controversy, without any accusations from membe

rs of the U.S. Congress,'' said Scott Crowell, an attorney for the tribe.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Crowell said the state's lottery in effect differs little from slot machine-style games except that the lottery uses paper tickets.

The Spokanes also argue that a federal court ruling last summer involving state negotiations with the Colville Confederated Tribes gave tribes the right to offer Nevada-style games such as slot machines without negotiating compacts with the state. The Spokanes and the state have been unable to agree on a compact.

The Spokane tribe is trying to defend its sovereign rights and promote economic self-reliance, said Henry Sijohn, a tribal council member.

Despite the

absence of a compact and objections from the state, the tribe on March 19 opened the Two Rivers Resort on its reservation abo

ut 50 miles northwest of Spokane.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy