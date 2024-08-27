Sections
February 25, 1994

Asotin County's 4-H p

rogram is looking for host families for Japanese youths this summer.

About 10 Japanese students between the ages of 12 and 18 will be visiting Asotin County from July 24 to Aug. 20 as part of Japan's Language Laboratory International Exchange Foundation. This is the program's 23rd year.

The visitors will be matched with hosts of the same gender who are about the same age and have similar interests. Potential host families do not have to be affiliated with 4-H.

The Japanese students have been prepared for the experience, are fully insured and pay for their own personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and share their daily lives with the international guests.

Orientation sessions and bilingual and cultural interpretations will be provided by 4-H. Host families will meet, plan activities and exchange letters with their Japanese delegates before they arrive.

For more information or an application call Kandy Bates at 243-2018. Applications will be accepted until March 31.

