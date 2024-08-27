The visitors will be matched with hosts of the same gender who are about the same age and have similar interests. Potential host families do not have to be affiliated with 4-H.

The Japanese students have been prepared for the experience, are fully insured and pay for their own personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and share their daily lives with the international guests.

Orientation sessions and bilingual and cultural interpretations will be provided by 4-H. Host families will meet, plan activities and exchange letters with their Japanese delegates before they arrive.

For more information or an application call Kandy Bates at 243-2018. Applications will be accepted until March 31.