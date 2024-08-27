A 23-year-old Lapwai man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing a gun at his ex-wife

's boyfriend Thursday night.

Lewiston police were called to a report of a gun being fired in a trailer park at 3225 Sixth St. at 8:50 p.m.

The suspect had left the area on foot, but was spotted by Police Chief Jack Baldwin, who had been monitoring radio traffic concerning the incident.

Baldwin reported the suspect was walking on Fifth Street aproaching Stewart Avenue. S

gt. Randy Kingsbury then saw the suspect and yelled at him to stop, but the man ran off into a field, accor

ding to the police report.

Other patrol cars were called to seal off the canyon into which the suspect had fl

ed and police dog Unik was called to the scene. But after about 10 minutes, the suspect, identified as Charles Jason Bogar, came out of the field and surrendered without resistance.