GARFIELD, Wash. The Palouse hills hide the farmhouses of her neighbors from view, but Judy Olson sees plenty of work to be done on their behalf.
Olson, vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, is in line to be
come president of the organization at its Jan. 19-22 convention in New Orleans. If elected, Olson would lead the association during what could be a pivotal ye
ar for the nation's wheat farmers.
Olson would be the first woman president of the association, which lobbies in Washington, D.C., to protect the interests of farmers.
Congress is expected to tackle a number of issues of importance to whe
at growers in 1994: the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, most-favored nation status for China, the 1995 Farm Bill, reauthorization of the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, the possibility of a Snake River drawdown and the likelihood of health care reform.
U.S. and Canadian officials also are trying to resolve differences remaining from the North American Free Trade Agreement.
What happens on Capitol Hill will be felt at the Olson household. Olson, 47, and her husband Rich grow winter wheat, spring barley and lentils on 1,380 leased acres about halfway between Garfield and Palouse. The couple has three sons.
Olson served from 1990-91 as president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. In addition to lobbying, the national grower
s group offers education al programs through an affiliated foundation.
''We've been involved in the GATT process since the talks began seven years ago,'' Olson said.
She said wheat growers are expected to take an official position at the convention on the tentative GATT accord reached in Geneva this month.
Farmers are disappointed negotiations didn't achieve elimination of export subsidies worldwide, Olson said. If it's approv
ed by the United States and 116 other countries, however, GATT would represent progress in that area.
''We've been traditional supporters of free trade, but it has to be fair,'' Olson said.
Nations arm their farmers with a wide spectrum of supports. European countries provide the highest subsidies, she said, Argentina and Australia probably the least.
The United States and Canada fall between the extremes.
''We aren't in favor of unilaterally disarming ourselves,'' Olson said.
Olson said the Clean Water Act has traditionally focused primarily on cities and industrial operations. Farm practices, however, could receive g
reater scrutiny under a reauthorized version of the bill.
A proposed reauthorization of the Endangered Species Act could redefine habitat, Olson said, extending the bill's reach from public lands to private farms.
Listing of the Snake River salmon and the possibility of a future drawdown has growers in Idaho and Washington concerned. The previous drawdown was scheduled to minimize disruption to commodity shipments, Olson said.
Farmers could likely live with a drawdown that closed the Snake to barge traffic for a couple of weeks, she said. A closure of one to six months would have serious impacts for growers.
''Basically, we market wheat the year 'round.''
River barges offer an economical means of transportation, she said, and one barge can hold wheat that would fill perhaps 100 railroad cars. A long drawdown would strain both rail and truck commodity transportation systems, Olson said.
Health care reform also is likely to be on the national association's agenda for discussion next month. Olson said the group has a longstanding policy supporting 100 percent tax deductions for health care costs for farmers and others who are self-employed.