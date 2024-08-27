GARFIELD, Wash. The Palouse hills hide the farmhouses of her neighbors from view, but Judy Olson sees plenty of work to be done on their behalf.

Olson, vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, is in line to be

come president of the organization at its Jan. 19-22 convention in New Orleans. If elected, Olson would lead the association during what could be a pivotal ye

ar for the nation's wheat farmers.

Olson would be the first woman president of the association, which lobbies in Washington, D.C., to protect the interests of farmers.

Congress is expected to tackle a number of issues of importance to whe

at growers in 1994: the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, most-favored nation status for China, the 1995 Farm Bill, reauthorization of the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, the possibility of a Snake River drawdown and the likelihood of health care reform.

U.S. and Canadian officials also are trying to resolve differences remaining from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

What happens on Capitol Hill will be felt at the Olson household. Olson, 47, and her husband Rich grow winter wheat, spring barley and lentils on 1,380 leased acres about halfway between Garfield and Palouse. The couple has three sons.

Olson served from 1990-91 as president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. In addition to lobbying, the national grower

s group offers education al programs through an affiliated foundation.

''We've been involved in the GATT process since the talks began seven years ago,'' Olson said.

She said wheat growers are expected to take an official position at the convention on the tentative GATT accord reached in Geneva this month.