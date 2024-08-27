WASHINGTON The Clinton administration, responding to Republican criticism of its Northwest forest policy, defended its efforts Thursday to avoid lawsuits by consulting with environmentalists before logging some national forests.

Republicans are demanding an investigation of th

e

practice, saying it amounts to granting conservationists ''virtual veto power'' over the federal timber sales in eastern Oregon and eastern Washington, and may be illegal.

But Assistant Agriculture Secretary J

ames Lyons, who oversees the Forest Service, told a congressional panel Thursday there was nothing wrong with seeking advice from environmental groups before offering the trees for sale.

''We'd rather work with those who are concerned about the sales to avoid challenges,'' Lyons told the House Natural Resources subcommittee on national parks and forests.

''When I came into office, we were faced with a couple of options. We could move full-bore ahead and face th

e likelihood of litigation or we could consult with all reasonable parties. We elected the latter,'' he said.