IDAHO FALLS The 1994 irrigation season is starting with too much water too early for eastern Idaho farmers. And while it may not bene

fit farmers, it could help salmon migrating to the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has started increasing water releases from the Upper Snake River basin because reservoirs are nearly full. However, most crops are not yet in so irrigators are unable to use the water.

That means some of the water flowing down the Snake River probably will not be used for irrigation, though it may help flush endangered and threatened salmon toward the ocean.

The Bureau of Reclamation increased flows at Minidoka Dam near Rupert to 3,400 cubic feet per second Wednesday. Releases could climb to 4,800 cfs by today, said Mark Croghan, the bureau's hydrologic engineer in Burley.

American Falls Reservoir and Palisades Reservoir both are nearing capacity. Flows at American Falls are expect

ed to increase to 5,000 cfs today, while releases from Palisades, near the Wyoming border, will increase to 2,300 cfs today or Saturday, up from the winter flow of 1,500 cfs.