Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopNovember 24, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 24, 2004

What was once a mobile blood collection center has grown roots.

The Inland Northwest Blood Center branch opened its doors at 1213 21st St. in Lewiston Tuesday, marking the first time the nonprofit blood donation organization has a storefront presence in the valley.

The center is the sole provider of blood and platelets to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Tri-State Hospital and Garfield County Memorial Hospital.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

A new housing development for low-income elderly residents is going up in Clarkston.

The one-bedroom units will be built at 1207 Washington St., according to Judy Thompson, executive director of the Asotin County Housing Authority.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Alphonso Jackson said Northwest Regional Facilitators will be getting a $1.4 million capital advance to build 18 one-bedroom units for low-income elderly persons and a two-bedroom unit for a resident manager.

The construction start date has not been nailed down.

Related
The ScoopNov. 24
When his tattoo gets to you, carefully consider the options
The ScoopNov. 24
There are many reasons why I have never gotten married
The ScoopNov. 24
Senior Calendar
The ScoopNov. 24
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and i...
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 24
Top Ten
Count your blessings, not your calories
The ScoopNov. 24
Count your blessings, not your calories
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
The ScoopNov. 24
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 24
Northwest Bestsellers
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
The ScoopNov. 24
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Is it ‘homemade’ or is it bakery made?
The ScoopNov. 17
Is it ‘homemade’ or is it bakery made?
Any Thanksgiving solution should benefit the children
The ScoopNov. 17
Any Thanksgiving solution should benefit the children
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 17
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy