The ScoopNovember 24, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 24, 1984

Albertson’s Food Center customers in Lewiston and Clarkston will see a “more massive display” of groceries when the two stores reopen Sunday, after two days of closed-door activity transforms them into superwarehouse stores.

Shoppers can also expect lower prices on about 5,000 items throughout stores.

That is the word from Gary Michael of Boise, vice-chairman of the board of Albertson’s Inc. Michael said Friday there won’t be much difference in the way the two Albertson’s stores look, and only a few “very slow moving items” won’t be available anymore.

PULLMAN — Washington State University basketball coach Len Stevens must feel like he’s on a TV game show.

So many questions, buy very few answers.

However, Stevens will quickly find out the answers about his young squad as the Cougars prepare to kick off the 1984-85 season against St. Martin’s Tuesday night in the Beasley Coliseum.

