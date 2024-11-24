40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 24, 1984

Albertson’s Food Center customers in Lewiston and Clarkston will see a “more massive display” of groceries when the two stores reopen Sunday, after two days of closed-door activity transforms them into superwarehouse stores.

Shoppers can also expect lower prices on about 5,000 items throughout stores.

That is the word from Gary Michael of Boise, vice-chairman of the board of Albertson’s Inc. Michael said Friday there won’t be much difference in the way the two Albertson’s stores look, and only a few “very slow moving items” won’t be available anymore.