60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 24, 1964

PALOUSE — Bids for the construction of four new classrooms, a gymnasium and other additions to Palouse High School will be lot in March, according to Lewis Miles, superintendent.

New construction has been forced by a growth in school enrollment ranging from 3 to 5 per cent a year for the past several years, he said.

Planning for the new work, which will also include conversion of the old gymnasium into a cafeteria and the old shop into a school kitchen, was begun about a year ago by a citizens committee of the town, he said.