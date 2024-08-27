Club Notes

Members of this Lewiston club met Oct. 12 at the home of Peggy Fulton. There were 17 members and one associate member in attendance and Betty Kendrick, club president, presided.

Victoria Scalise, Program Committee chairperson, introduced Michelle King, of the LC Valley Youth Resource Center who provided a brochure about the center and gave attendees an overview of the services it offers.

Committee reports were given and the corresponding secretary read cards of appreciation from new members. Members were told about new programs beginning at the Lewiston City Library and the Asotin County Library in Clarkston. The club’s 2023-24 scrapbook was available for members to look at and order.

Members also discussed possible new names for the group’s annual Christmas Tea.

The hosts, Peggy Fulton, Nancy Kolb and Diane Fernandez, were thanked.

— Submitted by Maureen Kimball

Lewiston Clarkston Lions Club

President Barry Pemberton presided over the group’s Oct. 9 meeting with 11 members attending.

Treasurer Linn Pemberton handed out her monthly report and answered questions.

Members asked how the new hearing aid machine is working during screening for nonverbal children. Members who are screening reported the device has been working well, and allows the school nurse to do followups with children who couldn’t tolerate the device. Jeanne Laws passed around a signup sheet for volunteers in future school screenings.

Jean Long, club secretary, will correct the issue of some members not receiving their Lions magazine.

Jeanne Poxleitner talked to the Make-A-Wish Foundation representative about speaking at a meeting and arrangements are underway for her to give a Zoom presentation.

Barry Pemberton said he planned a visit to the Troy Lions on Thursday, and Laws suggested he ask the clubs he visits to check with their local school principals to determine if they are interested in having screenings done. He also reported on a request by a group renting space from the club to allow a storage shed on Lions’ property. He will meet with them and report back to the club on details.

Tim Rivers made a motion for the club to donate $250 to either the Lions International Foundation or Red Cross, to go toward helping with hurricane recovery efforts, and Barry Pemberton recommended using the Lions Clubs International Foundation to specify where the money goes and provide the local club with credit for its donation. Several members donated additional money. Linn Pemberton will put the check in the mail.

Carol Hanson told a joke.

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the clubhouse, 1205 Eighth Ave. in Lewiston.

— Submitted by Barry Pemberton