Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century

Saturday morning began with a video text of one of the grands doing a wild gymnastics routine on an exercise mat in the middle of their family room. She was lunging, flipping and cartwheeling (barely clearing the sofa, the TV and a younger sister’s head), all to the soothing strains of “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

The antics culminated in a headstand. There may have been more. We couldn’t tell because her legs wobbled toward the camera and the video abruptly ended in a blur.

“Typical weekend?” I messaged back to our daughter. “Your Uncle Bob and I used to have headstand contests during family holidays in Ohio.”

“When was that?” came an immediate response. I detected skepticism oozing through my phone.

I began thinking. If she, our youngest, was a toddler at that time ... I would have been about ... and the year would have been about ... .

I need paper for this one. I subtract my approximate age (circa the Headstand Era) from 2025, borrow from the tens, subtract, borrow from the hundreds, subtract and carry down the hundreds and thousands columns.

The year was 1988. “That was ages ago!” I exclaim.

The kind soul I am married to (and did not participate in the contests) simplifies the matter saying, “It was last century.”

Realizing one of my more notable achievements is now “last century” was like having the wind knocked out of me.