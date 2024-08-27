Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health agencies are currently investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 linked to the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

Though a specific ingredient has not been identified, beef patties and slivered onions used on that particular product are being investigated as the likely source. Additionally, Taylor Farms Foodservice in Colorado has preemptively and voluntarily recalled yellow onions from its facility in response to the current E. coli outbreak, and the FDA is recommending other food service customers not eat, sell or serve Taylor Farms’ recalled yellow onions.

As the investigation continues, McDonald’s locations in Colorado, portions of Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming have temporarily stopped serving Quarter Pounder beef patties and onions. The FDA stated that diced onions and hamburger patties used at other McDonald’s nationwide were not implicated in the outbreak and are thus still available to customers. Whether the suspected food was sold to other food service customers is unknown.

As of Oct. 25, the McDonald’s E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened 75 people, resulting in 22 hospitalizations and one death across 13 states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Two of the sickened individuals developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication of E. coli O157:H7 infection that destroys red blood cells, leading to kidney failure.

The FDA recommends that customers who have recently eaten at McDonald’s and have symptoms of E. coli infection contact their health care providers to report symptoms and obtain care. Symptoms of E. coli infection usually occur three to four days after consuming contaminated food but can occur up to nine days later. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, nausea or vomiting. Severe infection can result in HUS, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurological problems.