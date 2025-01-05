Sections
The ScoopJanuary 5, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

3. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

4. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books

5. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

6. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

7. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

8. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf

9. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

3. “CABIN: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

5. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

9. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

10. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

