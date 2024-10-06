Tips on reducing food waste at home

Labor, fertilizers, water, fuel and many other resources go into the production, processing, transportation and storage of the foods we eat.

It is estimated that 30% to 40% of purchased foods in the U.S. end up in landfills or other waste streams. As that food decomposes, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas that enters our atmosphere and contributes to climate change.

Compounding the issue of food waste and loss, the average family spends more than $100 a month on food that will never be consumed. However, there are steps we can all take to reduce waste and put that $100 a month back into our collective pockets.

Before going to the grocery store, take stock of what you already have at home to prevent duplicate purchases. Meal planning can help you decide what foods must be purchased for meals and how leftovers can be effectively used. For example, chicken can be roasted for one meal, and leftover chicken can be used to make soups, quesadillas, lunch wraps or other tasty foods. Only purchase perishable foods that will be consumed within the week.

It is essential to understand the expiration date labeling on foods. Except for infant formula, most packaging dates are for best quality and not for food safety. The “best if used by/before” and “use by” dates indicate the product’s best quality, while a “sell by” date tells the store how long to display the product for sale. A “freeze by” date indicates when a product should be frozen for best quality.

After purchasing food, ensure it is stored properly to reduce waste. A refrigerator thermometer helps ensure that your refrigerator is set below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, preventing many pathogens and spoilage organisms from growing on your food. Storing vegetables and fruits like apples and berries in the refrigerator will extend the longevity of your produce.