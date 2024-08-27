Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 4 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

4. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

10. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Muscle Ladder: Get Jacked Using Science” by Jeff Nippard (Victory Belt)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

5. “Self Help: This Is Your Chance to Change Your Life” by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

6. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

9. “The Rebel Diet: Feed Your Appetite and Lose Weight with 100 Defiantly Delicious Recipes” by Benji Xavier (DK)

10. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

2. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

3. “James” by Percival Everett, narrated by Dominic Hoffman

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

6. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

7. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

3. “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Abby Craden

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

5. “Mythos” by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe