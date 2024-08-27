Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopOctober 6, 2024
Top Ten

Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 28 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

6. “Playground: A Novel,” by Richard Powers (Norton)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

9. “The Night We Lost Him: A Novel” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “The Life Impossible: A Novel” by Matt Haig (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Small and the Mighty: Twelve Unsung Americans Who Changed the Course of History, from the Founding to the Civil Rights Movement” by Sharon McMahon (Thesis)

2. “Truths: The Future of America First” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Threshold)

3. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

4. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “What in the World? A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings” by Leanne Morgan (Convergent)

6. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

7. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Targeted: Beirut: The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror” by Jack Carr and James M. Scott (Atria/Bestler)

9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner: 125 Easy Mediterranean Diet-Inspired Recipes to Eat Well and Live Joyfully” by Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

2. “My Rules” by T.L. Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

3. “Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest” by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis, performed by Jake Green, Matt Lowe, Abby Trott and full cast

4. “Practical Adept” by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee

5. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Holter Graham and the author

6. “7 Hours to Die” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast

7. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

9. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

10. “The Forest of Lost Souls” by Dean Koontz, narrated by January LaVoy

NONFICTION

1. “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon, narrated by the author

2. “Targeted: Beirut” by Jack Carr and James M. Scott, narrated by Ray Porter

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

5. “Truths” by Vivek Ramaswamy, narrated by Timothy Andrés Pabon and the author

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

8. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

9. “What in the World?!” by Leanne Morgan, narrated by the author

10. “Something Lost, Something Gained” by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Music

Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.

TOP TEN

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

3. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

4. “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

5. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

6. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

7. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims

8. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

9. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter

10. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

3. “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” Luke Combs

4. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen

5. “Miles On It,” Marshmello and Kane Brown

6. “Cowgirls,” Morgan Wallen and Ernest

7. “Austin,” Dasha

8. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

9. “Pink Skies,” Zach Bryan

10. “Pour Me A Drink,” Post Malone and Blake Shelton

ITUNES TOP TEN

Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.

1. “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

2. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

3. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

4. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter

5. “Expresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

6. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

7. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

8. “Lil Demon,” Future

9. “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish

10. “Plutoski,” Future

SPOTIFY TOP TEN

Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 26 according to spotifycharts.com.

1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

2. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

3. “Who,” Jimin

4. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter

5. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

6. “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

7. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

8. “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” Karol G

9. “The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

10. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 6
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 6
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
The ScoopOct. 6
20 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 6
40 Years Ago
Related
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The ScoopOct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
The ScoopOct. 6
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
Two moose are better than one
The ScoopOct. 6
Two moose are better than one
Tips on reducing food waste at home
The ScoopOct. 6
Tips on reducing food waste at home
Look, Ma! No hands!
The ScoopOct. 6
Look, Ma! No hands!
Harper-Marsh
The ScoopOct. 6
Harper-Marsh
The ScoopOct. 6
Outside lights are deadly to birds, especially in fall
Blackstone: It’s usually not good to cut ties to bonus parent
The ScoopSep. 29
Blackstone: It’s usually not good to cut ties to bonus parent
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy