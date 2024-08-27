Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 28 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

6. “Playground: A Novel,” by Richard Powers (Norton)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

9. “The Night We Lost Him: A Novel” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “The Life Impossible: A Novel” by Matt Haig (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Small and the Mighty: Twelve Unsung Americans Who Changed the Course of History, from the Founding to the Civil Rights Movement” by Sharon McMahon (Thesis)

2. “Truths: The Future of America First” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Threshold)

3. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

4. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “What in the World? A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings” by Leanne Morgan (Convergent)

6. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

7. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Targeted: Beirut: The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror” by Jack Carr and James M. Scott (Atria/Bestler)

9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner: 125 Easy Mediterranean Diet-Inspired Recipes to Eat Well and Live Joyfully” by Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

2. “My Rules” by T.L. Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

3. “Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest” by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis, performed by Jake Green, Matt Lowe, Abby Trott and full cast

4. “Practical Adept” by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee

5. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Holter Graham and the author

6. “7 Hours to Die” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast

7. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

9. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

10. “The Forest of Lost Souls” by Dean Koontz, narrated by January LaVoy

NONFICTION

1. “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon, narrated by the author

2. “Targeted: Beirut” by Jack Carr and James M. Scott, narrated by Ray Porter

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

5. “Truths” by Vivek Ramaswamy, narrated by Timothy Andrés Pabon and the author

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

8. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

9. “What in the World?!” by Leanne Morgan, narrated by the author

10. “Something Lost, Something Gained” by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author