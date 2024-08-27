Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 12 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “The Stars Are Dying: Special Edition” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

3. “Identity Unknown” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

7. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

8. “Lies He Told Me: She’s in Love — With a Liar” by James Patterson and Davis Ellis (Little, Brown)

9. “The Last One at the Wedding: A Novel” by Jason Rekulak (Flatiron)

10. “Spark of the Everflame: The Kindred’s Curse Saga, Book One” by Penn Cole (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Random House)

3. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten

4. “Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For (A Baking Book)” by Sarah Fennel (Clarkson Potter)

5. “I Want to Trust You, but I Don’t: Moving Forward When You’re Skeptical of Others, Afraid of What God Will Allow, and Doubtful of Your Own Discernment” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

8. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

9. “Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras” by Sarah Chapelle (Griffin)

10. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Adam Blanford

2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

4. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman

6. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

7. “Not Till We Are Lost” by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter

8. “The Fake Wedding Project” by Pippa Grant, narrated by Connor Crais and CJ Bloom

9. “Constituent Service” by John Scalzi, performed by Amber Benson

10. “My Rules” by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

NONFICTION

1. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

3. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, narrated by the author

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

5. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

9. “I Want to Trust You, but I Don’t” by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author

10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe