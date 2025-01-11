Pullman Main Street Program hires new executive director

The Washington State University landscape architect assistant professor and campus planner brings 30 years of experience to the role. She was a volunteer for the Main Street Program, and has been the president of the Pullman Civic Trust for the last 10 years.

New funding opportunities and a fundraising campaign through collaboration with Cougs First and the Pullman Civic Trust have become available for downtown Pullman as a Designated Main Street City. The organization plans to invest in downtown businesses through micro-grants for facade improvements, historic preservation and promotions to bring more people to the area.