Local NewsJanuary 11, 2025

Pullman Main Street Program hires new executive director

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bobbie Ryder,

PULLMAN — The Downtown Pullman Association has completed its search for a new executive director.

The Pullman Main Street Program announced in a news release Friday that Bobbie Ryder has been selected for the position. The association’s Board of Directors voted to hire Ryder on Jan. 3 after volunteers have been running the organization for the past four months.

The Washington State University landscape architect assistant professor and campus planner brings 30 years of experience to the role. She was a volunteer for the Main Street Program, and has been the president of the Pullman Civic Trust for the last 10 years.

New funding opportunities and a fundraising campaign through collaboration with Cougs First and the Pullman Civic Trust have become available for downtown Pullman as a Designated Main Street City. The organization plans to invest in downtown businesses through micro-grants for facade improvements, historic preservation and promotions to bring more people to the area.

