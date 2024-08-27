The Edge

Today is Monday, the 89th day of 2009. There are 276 days left in the year. Today is Grass is Always Greener on the Other Side of the Fence Day. While that's true, it's always prudent to remember the reason the grass often is greener is because it's directly over a septic tank drain field.

Late night chuckles

"Now here's evidence of actual progress in Iraq. Iraq, as of today, is officially open to tourism. Cut me a slice of that."

-David Letterman

---

"But I was thinking about this. If you want to take a trip, a vacation, to some place where they've got sniper fire, dangerous streets, a lot of goat-based food, and random violence, just come to New York City."

- David Letterman

---

In Saudi Arabia, radical clerics want to ban all women from appearing on television. This is really bad news for fans of the hit comedy, 'How I Met Your Mullah.' "

-Jimmy Fallon

---

"Did you hear about this? Nickelodeon's asking all children to unplug electronic devices for one minute on Earth Day to teach the importance of respecting the environment. I think it's a great idea, unless the kids are visiting their grandmother in a nursing home. Then that one minute is pretty rough. 'SpongeBob killed Nana. What happened?' "

- Jimmy Fallon

Riddle me this

Spring break's over. Time to put on your thinking caps, folks.