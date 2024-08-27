Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsMarch 30, 2009

The Edge

Today is Monday, the 89th day of 2009. There are 276 days left in the year. Today is Grass is Always Greener on the Other Side of the Fence Day. While that's true, it's always prudent to remember the reason the grass often is greener is because it's directly over a septic tank drain field.

Late night chuckles

"Now here's evidence of actual progress in Iraq. Iraq, as of today, is officially open to tourism. Cut me a slice of that."

-David Letterman

---

"But I was thinking about this. If you want to take a trip, a vacation, to some place where they've got sniper fire, dangerous streets, a lot of goat-based food, and random violence, just come to New York City."

- David Letterman

---

In Saudi Arabia, radical clerics want to ban all women from appearing on television. This is really bad news for fans of the hit comedy, 'How I Met Your Mullah.' "

-Jimmy Fallon

---

"Did you hear about this? Nickelodeon's asking all children to unplug electronic devices for one minute on Earth Day to teach the importance of respecting the environment. I think it's a great idea, unless the kids are visiting their grandmother in a nursing home. Then that one minute is pretty rough. 'SpongeBob killed Nana. What happened?' "

- Jimmy Fallon

Riddle me this

Spring break's over. Time to put on your thinking caps, folks.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

SURVIVORMAN: The man stared through the dirty window on the 14th floor of the office tower. He felt an overwhelming wave of depression and slowly slid open the window and jumped through it. He landed completely unhurt. Since there was nothing to cushion his fall or slow his descent, how could he have survived the fall?

WHAT AM I? I am an insect. The first part of my name is that of another insect.

Send your answers before 5 p.m. Friday to be entered into the weekly contest. Answers may be sent to one of the addresses listed below, by fax or dropped off in person at the Tribune switchboard during regular business hours. Be sure to include your first and last name and city of residence. We'll print the names of anyone who correctly solves both puzzles.

Wordits

x Mississippi

x rhine

x danube

x amazon

Nile

---

Enevr stte teh pthed fo teh wtera hwti boht efet.

ANSWERS

CHIMP - Making a monkey out of him

Nerve od arcd kstcri fro eht gpuro uyo lyap roepk ithw. - Never do card tricks for the group you play poker with.

---

Susan Engle, Edge editor, may be contacted at edge@lmtribune.com; The Edge, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501; (208) 848-2228; or by fax, attn: Edge, (208) 746-1185.

Related
Local NewsJan. 3
Boys and Girls Clubs volunteers collecting Christmas trees f...
Local NewsJan. 3
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Related
Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases
Local NewsJan. 3
Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
State seeks bids for EV charging station
Local NewsJan. 3
State seeks bids for EV charging station
Driver ejected into river lucky to be alive
Local NewsJan. 3
Driver ejected into river lucky to be alive
Scores plunge into 2025
Local NewsJan. 2
Scores plunge into 2025
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Local NewsJan. 2
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Report of person jumping from Red Wolf Crossing Bridge is unconfirmed
Local NewsJan. 2
Report of person jumping from Red Wolf Crossing Bridge is unconfirmed
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Local NewsJan. 2
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy