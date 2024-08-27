Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsAugust 3, 2009

The Edge

Today is Monday, the 215th day of 2009. There are 150 days left in the year.

Today is Watermelon Day. Eat up.

Top 10 things overheard at the White House beer summit

10. "Don't worry, Biden will clean up the empties."

9. "Guys, stop me if I try to drunk dial Nancy Pelosi."

8. "Smoking, drinking. Suddenly our president is Artie Lange."

7. "Let's call Limbaugh and take this party to the next level."

6. "I feel dizzy and confused - just like Bush! Hi-yoo!"

5. "I don't want to freak anybody out, but I just saw Nixon walking down the hall."

4. "Tell Geithner to put his shirt on."

3. "Senator Larry Craig asked if he could have his beer brought to the men's room."

2. "You guys wanna see where Clinton used to get freaky?"

1. "Excuse me while I take a presidential leak."

- "Late Night

with David Letterman"

Newspaper chuckles

An irate subscriber stormed into a newspaper office waving the current edition, asking to see "whoever wrote the obituary column."

When referred to a news assistant, he stormed, "You can see I'm very much alive, and you've put me in the obituary column! I demand a retraction!"

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The assistant replied, "I don't know about a retraction. I'll tell you what I'll do. I'll put you in the birth column and give you a fresh start."

Desperately seeking

A dedicated reader was working his way through the mystery/spy section of the library when he came across a spy novel by an author he'd never read before.

He feverishly read the book, delighted to find that the action was set mostly in Virginia and Washington, D.C., where he lived. In the novel, the hero hid a letter in a famous statue in D.C.

On a whim, the man decided to go to the statue to see if it really contained the small niche described so colorfully by the author.

To his surprise, the niche was there. And inside was a cellophane-wrapped letter. He wondered what information it had and, with shaking hands, unwrapped the cellophane and opened the envelope.

The single piece of paper contained four words. "Good book, wasn't it?"

Wordits

111111

11:43 a.m.

---

Ond't tel uyor nidm aewnrd. Ti's oot eitllt ot eb etl tou noale.

ANSWERS

ELECTRICITY

BLAZE - Light on fire

Osed uryo tairn fo ughotht ehav a obaosec? - Does your train of thought have a caboose?

---

Susan Engle, Edge editor, may be contacted at edge@lmtribune.com; The Edge, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501; (208) 848-2228; or by fax, attn: Edge, (208) 746-1185.

Related
Local NewsJan. 5
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsJan. 5
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Local NewsJan. 5
Giving the gift of time
Local NewsJan. 5
Area Support Groups
Related
Regional News Roundup River Fork Ranch subdivision approved, again
Local NewsJan. 5, 2001
Regional News Roundup River Fork Ranch subdivision approved, again
A disarming cheer at the checkout counter
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
A disarming cheer at the checkout counter
Palouse welcomes first baby of 2025
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Palouse welcomes first baby of 2025
Two women face long rehab after icy crash
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Two women face long rehab after icy crash
Underdog ski site reeling from weather, insurance dilemmas
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Underdog ski site reeling from weather, insurance dilemmas
Breshears tapped as temporary police boss
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Breshears tapped as temporary police boss
LWV Pullman hosts longtime judge Libey
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
LWV Pullman hosts longtime judge Libey
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy