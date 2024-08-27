The Edge

Today is Monday, the 215th day of 2009. There are 150 days left in the year.

Today is Watermelon Day. Eat up.

Top 10 things overheard at the White House beer summit

10. "Don't worry, Biden will clean up the empties."

9. "Guys, stop me if I try to drunk dial Nancy Pelosi."

8. "Smoking, drinking. Suddenly our president is Artie Lange."

7. "Let's call Limbaugh and take this party to the next level."

6. "I feel dizzy and confused - just like Bush! Hi-yoo!"

5. "I don't want to freak anybody out, but I just saw Nixon walking down the hall."

4. "Tell Geithner to put his shirt on."

3. "Senator Larry Craig asked if he could have his beer brought to the men's room."

2. "You guys wanna see where Clinton used to get freaky?"

1. "Excuse me while I take a presidential leak."

- "Late Night

with David Letterman"

Newspaper chuckles

An irate subscriber stormed into a newspaper office waving the current edition, asking to see "whoever wrote the obituary column."

When referred to a news assistant, he stormed, "You can see I'm very much alive, and you've put me in the obituary column! I demand a retraction!"