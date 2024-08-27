The Edge
Today is Monday, the 215th day of 2009. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today is Watermelon Day. Eat up.
Top 10 things overheard at the White House beer summit
10. "Don't worry, Biden will clean up the empties."
9. "Guys, stop me if I try to drunk dial Nancy Pelosi."
8. "Smoking, drinking. Suddenly our president is Artie Lange."
7. "Let's call Limbaugh and take this party to the next level."
6. "I feel dizzy and confused - just like Bush! Hi-yoo!"
5. "I don't want to freak anybody out, but I just saw Nixon walking down the hall."
4. "Tell Geithner to put his shirt on."
3. "Senator Larry Craig asked if he could have his beer brought to the men's room."
2. "You guys wanna see where Clinton used to get freaky?"
1. "Excuse me while I take a presidential leak."
- "Late Night
with David Letterman"
Newspaper chuckles
An irate subscriber stormed into a newspaper office waving the current edition, asking to see "whoever wrote the obituary column."
When referred to a news assistant, he stormed, "You can see I'm very much alive, and you've put me in the obituary column! I demand a retraction!"
The assistant replied, "I don't know about a retraction. I'll tell you what I'll do. I'll put you in the birth column and give you a fresh start."
Desperately seeking
A dedicated reader was working his way through the mystery/spy section of the library when he came across a spy novel by an author he'd never read before.
He feverishly read the book, delighted to find that the action was set mostly in Virginia and Washington, D.C., where he lived. In the novel, the hero hid a letter in a famous statue in D.C.
On a whim, the man decided to go to the statue to see if it really contained the small niche described so colorfully by the author.
To his surprise, the niche was there. And inside was a cellophane-wrapped letter. He wondered what information it had and, with shaking hands, unwrapped the cellophane and opened the envelope.
The single piece of paper contained four words. "Good book, wasn't it?"
---
