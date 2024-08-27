5 Northwest Clubs Obtain Ties For ‘63

PORTLAND — Five Northwest League clubs already have working agreements for the 1963 season and negotiations are in the final stages for the sixth, directors of the class B baseball circuit were advised Sunday.
Frank Graham, president of the Eugene Emeralds, said he should be able to announce signing of a contract with a major league club within 10 days to two weeks. The San Francisco Giants, one of the first major league clubs to come into the Northwest League with a full working agreement, have severed their connections with Eugene.
The Tri-City Braves, who last year received player help from all 20 major clubs, recently signed an agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.
The other four clubs will have the same affiliations as they had this year: Lewiston with the Kansas City Athletics, Yakima with the Milwaukee Braves, Wenatchee with the Chicago Cubs and Salem with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The working agreements provide financial assistance as well as players from the parent club.
Attending from Lewiston were Don St. Marie, president of the Lewis-Clark Broncs and Jack Streibeck, a director.
This story was published in the Oct. 1, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.