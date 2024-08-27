Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
5 Northwest Clubs Obtain Ties For ‘63

PORTLAND — Five Northwest League clubs already have working agreements for the 1963 season and negotiations are in the final stages for the sixth, directors of the class B baseball circuit were advised Sunday.

Frank Graham, president of the Eugene Emeralds, said he should be able to announce signing of a contract with a major league club within 10 days to two weeks. The San Francisco Giants, one of the first major league clubs to come into the Northwest League with a full working agreement, have severed their connections with Eugene.

The Tri-City Braves, who last year received player help from all 20 major clubs, recently signed an agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The other four clubs will have the same affiliations as they had this year: Lewiston with the Kansas City Athletics, Yakima with the Milwaukee Braves, Wenatchee with the Chicago Cubs and Salem with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The working agreements provide financial assistance as well as players from the parent club.

Attending from Lewiston were Don St. Marie, president of the Lewis-Clark Broncs and Jack Streibeck, a director.

This story was published in the Oct. 1, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy