5 Northwest Clubs Obtain Ties For ‘63

PORTLAND — Five Northwest League clubs already have working agreements for the 1963 season and negotiations are in the final stages for the sixth, directors of the class B baseball circuit were advised Sunday.

Frank Graham, president of the Eugene Emeralds, said he should be able to announce signing of a contract with a major league club within 10 days to two weeks. The San Francisco Giants, one of the first major league clubs to come into the Northwest League with a full working agreement, have severed their connections with Eugene.

The Tri-City Braves, who last year received player help from all 20 major clubs, recently signed an agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.