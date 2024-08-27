A disarming cheer at the checkout counter

As soon as I started to unload my grocery cart onto the store’s counter I could tell that it was the young checker’s first day on the job.

“Hi! How are you today?” he greeted me with a bright face and a cheery smile. Enthusiasm bubbled out of him like soda pop. He made a few mistakes ringing things up, which were quickly corrected by the mentor standing beside him, but he never lost his engaged touch with me.

I’ve grown so used to clerks at all kinds of stores barely acknowledging me at all, much less with joy, that I’ve come to expect it. Sometimes there will be a wan smile or a soft, “Good morning.” Occasionally, especially with younger clerks, they will ask that annoying question: “So how’s your day going so far?” It’s kind of a flip side to the ubiquitous “have a nice day,” and is sometimes difficult to answer at 8:30 in the morning before the day’s barely begun. But at least you have to give the clerk credit for trying to infuse a little customer service into the exchange.

I try not to be too judgmental in these cases. The clerks who fail to make eye contact and wear a weary expression may be having a hard time at home or on the job. And if I had to stand behind a counter eight to 10 hours a day tallying up people’s groceries or dealing with their credit cards that don’t work or their complaints about this and that I’d probably be less than charitable myself. In fact, it doesn’t take even that much to make me crabby. I’d probably be fired after the first shift.

And I have also seen customers who treat clerks like they are less than human — mere peons there to do the customers’ bidding and who cares if they’re treated like dirt? Even a clerk who may have started out his or her career with cheerfulness could easily become discouraged dealing with that unkindness day after day.