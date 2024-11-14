Asotin County coroner knows what the job takes

ASOTIN — Lisa Webber’s been on the scene of numerous overdoses, suicides and a homicide.

After almost a decade of responding to deaths in Asotin County, she will officially be the new coroner as of Jan. 1.

It’s a job that requires a “strong stomach and compassion,” said Webber, who has both. Last week alone, she responded to three (presumed) overdoses in the span of two days.

Deaths, especially those involving young people, can be difficult and heartbreaking, but Webber said she tries to be gentle and straightforward when notifying the next of kin.

“I go into it with so much compassion, grace and empathy, knowing that their world is about to change forever,” Webber said. “I think delivery matters, and I know it’s a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Washington state lawmakers recently approved separating the duties of the coroner and county prosecutor. Webber, who manages the Asotin County prosecutor’s office, went through extensive training and certification to take on the role.

“It’s a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Webber said. “I have a passion for helping people. I treat each case as if it’s a homicide until I can prove otherwise. Everyone deserves respect and answers.”

Webber said she enrolled in her first “basic death class” in 2015, and was instantly hooked. Since then, she’s been the chief deputy coroner, wearing her signature white coat to multiple crime scenes and places where people have died.

“I love the forensic aspect and the investigation,” Webber said of the work. “I like figuring stuff out. And I have a very strong stomach.”

Webber, who has worked in the prosecutor’s office for 24 years, credits the late Prosecutor Ben Nichols for giving her the green light to pursue this path.

“Ben encouraged me to learn and grow, and take as many calls as I wanted. I’m forever grateful to him for giving me the opportunity.”