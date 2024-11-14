Asotin County coroner knows what the job takes

ASOTIN — Lisa Webber’s been on the scene of numerous overdoses, suicides and a homicide.
After almost a decade of responding to deaths in Asotin County, she will officially be the new coroner as of Jan. 1.
It’s a job that requires a “strong stomach and compassion,” said Webber, who has both. Last week alone, she responded to three (presumed) overdoses in the span of two days.
Deaths, especially those involving young people, can be difficult and heartbreaking, but Webber said she tries to be gentle and straightforward when notifying the next of kin.
“I go into it with so much compassion, grace and empathy, knowing that their world is about to change forever,” Webber said. “I think delivery matters, and I know it’s a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Washington state lawmakers recently approved separating the duties of the coroner and county prosecutor. Webber, who manages the Asotin County prosecutor’s office, went through extensive training and certification to take on the role.
“It’s a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Webber said. “I have a passion for helping people. I treat each case as if it’s a homicide until I can prove otherwise. Everyone deserves respect and answers.”
Webber said she enrolled in her first “basic death class” in 2015, and was instantly hooked. Since then, she’s been the chief deputy coroner, wearing her signature white coat to multiple crime scenes and places where people have died.
“I love the forensic aspect and the investigation,” Webber said of the work. “I like figuring stuff out. And I have a very strong stomach.”
Webber, who has worked in the prosecutor’s office for 24 years, credits the late Prosecutor Ben Nichols for giving her the green light to pursue this path.
“Ben encouraged me to learn and grow, and take as many calls as I wanted. I’m forever grateful to him for giving me the opportunity.”
Along with her mentors, Webber said her family and faith played a major role in her decision to become a coroner. Being patient and kind are important traits when dealing with distraught family members, she said.
“I always ask people if they’re ready to hear details before describing what happened. I know they are in tremendous grief and a fog at first, so I encourage them to call me when they’re really ready to know more.”
Earlier this week, the Asotin County commissioners voted in favor of Webber becoming the official coroner. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who currently holds the title, has been supportive of the change.
“Lisa has pursued all of the education necessary to serve as coroner,” Liedkie said. “Her compassion for the families of the deceased is unmatched. I can think of no one more qualified and deserving.”
Webber is also talking to Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg about a possible interlocal agreement with the neighboring county to serve in the same capacity.
In addition, Webber has agreed to work with the Washington State Department of Health to help track all of the overdose, suicide, homicide and unintentional firearm deaths in Asotin County.
“Our county matters, and I want us to be recognized in these devastating statistics,” she said.
So far this year, Webber has responded to eight drug overdose deaths in Asotin County. Nez Perce County had five as of August, when the latest data was available.
Working with others in the field has helped her develop her skill set, and she is ready to put them to use whenever needed.
“I’ve had so many mentors and so much support throughout the years,” Webber said. “I just want to say again how much I appreciate being part of this community, and I am so grateful for this opportunity to serve as your coroner.”
