Area Teachers Convene Here

Several hundred north central Idaho teachers will open a two-day second district convention of the Idaho Education Ass’n at 8 this morning at the Lewiston High School Auditorium. National and state speakers and committee and sectional meetings are scheduled today and tomorrow. Theme of the meeting is “Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Adult.”

Lewiston public school students will be dismissed from classes both days. Pupils at St. Stanislaus and Our Lady of Lourdes parochial schools will attend classes today, but will be dismissed tomorrow for an institute for Catholic schoolteachers from north central Idaho. The institute will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes school.

Jack Jones, Sandpoint superintendent of schools, will preside at all general IEA convention sessions.

Kentuckian To Speak

Dr. Lyman Ginger, dean of the College of Education at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, will give the principal address at 9:20 this morning. Dr. Ginger is a past president of the National Education Ass’n.

At a noon luncheon for classroom teachers at the Lewiston Elks, Miss Rita Jacoby, Jersey City, N.J., president of the Department of Classroom Teachers of the NEA, will speak. Miss Jacoby is an eighth grade language art and fine art teacher at Jersey City.