Asotin-Anatone School District seeking two levies

The Asotin-Anatone School District is putting two levies before voters to fund the district in a special election Feb. 11.
The district is asking voters to approve an educational programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of accessed property value. The levy would run from 2026 and end in 2029.
The district is also seeking approval for a capital levy at a rate of $0.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy will also run from 2026-29.
The programs and operations levy will fund the educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state. Those include athletics, student clubs, career technical education staff, counselors, special education, arts, music, curriculum, utilities, unfunded staff salaries and benefits, according to the voter pamphlet.
The capital levy provides funds for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements. It will allow the district to replace classroom computers, provide technology support, modernize the fire alarm system, upgrade classrooms, and replace or repair roofs, compressors and elevators, according to the voter pamphlet.
Exemptions from taxes may be available to certain homeowners and those interested in learning if they qualify can contact the Asotin County Assessor at (509) 243-2016.
Ballots were mailed today should be arriving to voters Saturday or Monday, according to Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay.
Ballots must be signed and dated in order to be counted, and they must be postmarked by Feb. 11 or dropped off in the ballot drop box by 8 p.m. election night Feb. 11. Ballot drop boxes are located at Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St., in the alley behind city call; Lincoln Middle School, 1945 Fourth Ave., behind the school; Asotin County Courthouse, 135 Second St., in the parking lot; and inside the entry of the courthouse during business hours.
Registering to vote can be done by mail or online at VoteWA.gov. The online new voter registration deadline and to update existing registration is Feb. 3. Voters can go in-person through election day to register to vote or change their address and receive a ballot.
Those with questions can contact the Asotin County Elections Office at (509) 243-2084, ext. 1534 or email dmckay@asotincountywa.gov.