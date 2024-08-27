Asotin-Anatone School District seeking two levies

The Asotin-Anatone School District is putting two levies before voters to fund the district in a special election Feb. 11.

The district is asking voters to approve an educational programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of accessed property value. The levy would run from 2026 and end in 2029.

The district is also seeking approval for a capital levy at a rate of $0.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy will also run from 2026-29.

The programs and operations levy will fund the educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state. Those include athletics, student clubs, career technical education staff, counselors, special education, arts, music, curriculum, utilities, unfunded staff salaries and benefits, according to the voter pamphlet.

The capital levy provides funds for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements. It will allow the district to replace classroom computers, provide technology support, modernize the fire alarm system, upgrade classrooms, and replace or repair roofs, compressors and elevators, according to the voter pamphlet.