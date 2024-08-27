Asotin County OKs new budget

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials signed off Monday on a $43.7 million budget for 2025.

The projected numbers are almost $1 million above this year’s general fund operating budget because of cost-of-living raises, indigent defense, the new Asotin County Jail and liability insurance increases, said Chris Kemp, chief operations officer.

Asotin County employs an average of 120 full-time workers. Merit employees, who do not belong to a union, will see a 3% bump in their wages, and all other employees’ salaries will be set by their guilds.

Each December, government agencies throughout the region adopt budgets for the following year, based on workshops with elected officials and department heads, expense projections and anticipated revenues.

In Asotin County, Kemp said some of the biggest challenges on the horizon are ever-increasing wages, the state’s measly contribution to help fund mandated public defense attorneys, and the rising costs of insurance and criminal justice.

“It’s been, as usual, a very long budget session, and with increased expenditures, we aren’t seeing increases in revenue, which continues to be a challenge,” Kemp said.

In previous years, the county has shifted $600,000 from the road department’s coffers to help pay for general fund expenses. In 2025, the budget calls for a $500,000 transfer.

“Shortfalls in funding for projects, due to higher construction and professional costs” prompted the change, Kemp said. “The board of county commissioners is trying to help with shortfalls by reducing the shift. This will not cover the entire need of the road department, but it helps.”

A new $25,000 fund has been established in 2025 for the coroner’s office, which is now filled by Lisa Webber, office manager of the prosecutor’s office. Recent legislation allows counties with smaller populations to appoint coroners rather than electing one, which separates the duties from the prosecutor.

Property taxes will increase by 1%, which is the highest amount allowed by state law. The boost will bring $29,798 more to the general fund, $19,875 to the road department, $2,403 to flood control and $196 to rural emergency medical services, according to Kemp.

Based on the 1% increase, new construction is estimated to generate an additional $41,146 for the general fund, $17,901 to county road funds, $3,225 to flood control and $91 to rural EMS.