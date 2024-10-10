Blast from the Past / 1958: Ready for Spring Concert

Four Lewiston High School seniors gather around the piano in this photo published in the March 23, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The four were to be accompanists for the high school vocalists' seventh annual Spring Concert set for March 28. They are, standing from left, Jean Riggers, Ron Barton and Pat Carpenter. Sandra Flomer is seated at the piano. The concert was to include 22 songs sung by about 150 members of the a cappella choir, treble choir, mixed ensemble and the mixed quartet. The program was to include a mixture of classic and sacred songs as well as some in a lighter vein, including "Little Brown Jug," "My Coney Island Baby" and "Catch a Falling Star." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune