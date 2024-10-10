Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1958: Ready for Spring Concert

Four Lewiston High School seniors gather around the piano in this photo published in the March 23, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The four were to be accompanists for the high school vocalists' seventh annual Spring Concert set for March 28. They are, standing from left, Jean Riggers, Ron Barton and Pat Carpenter. Sandra Flomer is seated at the piano. The concert was to include 22 songs sung by about 150 members of the a cappella choir, treble choir, mixed ensemble and the mixed quartet. The program was to include a mixture of classic and sacred songs as well as some in a lighter vein, including "Little Brown Jug," "My Coney Island Baby" and "Catch a Falling Star." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Four Lewiston High School seniors gather around the piano in this photo published in the March 23, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The four were to be accompanists for the high school vocalists' seventh annual Spring Concert set for March 28. They are, standing from left, Jean Riggers, Ron Barton and Pat Carpenter. Sandra Flomer is seated at the piano. The concert was to include 22 songs sung by about 150 members of the a cappella choir, treble choir, mixed ensemble and the mixed quartet. The program was to include a mixture of classic and sacred songs as well as some in a lighter vein, including "Little Brown Jug," "My Coney Island Baby" and "Catch a Falling Star." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Pullman fire chief to step down
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief to step down
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Local NewsOct. 10
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition
Local NewsOct. 10
Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Local NewsOct. 9
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy