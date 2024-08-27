The 38th annual Christmas Connection will start taking applications Monday for families that would like to benefit from the program.

The program’s goal is to provide food to families and toys to children 15 and younger at Christmastime. The program is organized by St. Vincent de Paul at Clarkston.

The application period starts Monday and is open until Dec. 13. Families can apply for Christmas Connection benefits Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 604 Second St., Clarkston. Those applying must register in person and bring some form of identification and proof of residency. The items will be for all of the people in the home.