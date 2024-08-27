Sections
Local NewsNovember 22, 2024

Christmas Connection application period starts for those seeking benefits

The 38th annual Christmas Connection will start taking applications Monday for families that would like to benefit from the program.

The program’s goal is to provide food to families and toys to children 15 and younger at Christmastime. The program is organized by St. Vincent de Paul at Clarkston.

The application period starts Monday and is open until Dec. 13. Families can apply for Christmas Connection benefits Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 604 Second St., Clarkston. Those applying must register in person and bring some form of identification and proof of residency. The items will be for all of the people in the home.

Those who are disabled or homebound may contact Sharon at (509) 758-7061 to apply.

The program is open to families living in Anatone, Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac, Genesee, Colton and Uniontown.

Celebration Day, which will include a meal and prizes that will be raffled off, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Connection (care of St. Vincent de Paul), 604 Second St., Clarkston, WA 99403.

