Clarkston city official appears in court

ASOTIN — The Clarkston city administrator accused of harassing two female subordinates has been ordered to steer clear of City Hall for the next 90 days.
Stephen Austin, 53, made his first appearance in Asotin County District Court on Monday via a Zoom link. At the hearing, temporary protection orders for the two women were extended for three months, and Austin’s next court appearance was set for Dec. 30.
Austin, who is the city’s top paid employee, was placed on leave last month following allegations of misconduct in the workplace. He has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane.
The alleged harassment began in 2023, according to court records. Shoulder rubs at a work conference, hugs from behind, unwanted touches to thighs and buttocks, along with Austin’s inappropriate comments about a subordinate’s tattoo and a dress were listed in the requests for protection orders.
Austin has been a Clarkston department head for more than seven years and previously worked in the police department and the Asotin County Jail.
An employment hearing will be conducted as part of the process, and Austin could be terminated. He cannot be on city property or conduct city business at this time.
City attorney Suni Hanson said officials cannot comment on pending court cases or personnel issues. However, she did laud Clarkston employees for handling city business in a professional manner while the investigation is ongoing and a department head is on leave.
“The other city employees have stepped up in a big way to fill in the gaps,” Hanson said. “I’ve been impressed with all of our staff.”
A pending criminal investigation by the Pullman Police Department should be completed soon. At this point, Austin has invoked his right to remain silent upon the advice of his attorney.
