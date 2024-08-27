Clarkston city official appears in court

ASOTIN — The Clarkston city administrator accused of harassing two female subordinates has been ordered to steer clear of City Hall for the next 90 days.

Stephen Austin, 53, made his first appearance in Asotin County District Court on Monday via a Zoom link. At the hearing, temporary protection orders for the two women were extended for three months, and Austin’s next court appearance was set for Dec. 30.

Austin, who is the city’s top paid employee, was placed on leave last month following allegations of misconduct in the workplace. He has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane.

The alleged harassment began in 2023, according to court records. Shoulder rubs at a work conference, hugs from behind, unwanted touches to thighs and buttocks, along with Austin’s inappropriate comments about a subordinate’s tattoo and a dress were listed in the requests for protection orders.

Austin has been a Clarkston department head for more than seven years and previously worked in the police department and the Asotin County Jail.