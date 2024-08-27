Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Clarkston city official appears in court
Protection orders extended 90 days
Kerri Sandaine
Steve Austin
Steve Austin

ASOTIN — The Clarkston city administrator accused of harassing two female subordinates has been ordered to steer clear of City Hall for the next 90 days.

Stephen Austin, 53, made his first appearance in Asotin County District Court on Monday via a Zoom link. At the hearing, temporary protection orders for the two women were extended for three months, and Austin’s next court appearance was set for Dec. 30.

Austin, who is the city’s top paid employee, was placed on leave last month following allegations of misconduct in the workplace. He has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane.

The alleged harassment began in 2023, according to court records. Shoulder rubs at a work conference, hugs from behind, unwanted touches to thighs and buttocks, along with Austin’s inappropriate comments about a subordinate’s tattoo and a dress were listed in the requests for protection orders.

Austin has been a Clarkston department head for more than seven years and previously worked in the police department and the Asotin County Jail.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

An employment hearing will be conducted as part of the process, and Austin could be terminated. He cannot be on city property or conduct city business at this time.

City attorney Suni Hanson said officials cannot comment on pending court cases or personnel issues. However, she did laud Clarkston employees for handling city business in a professional manner while the investigation is ongoing and a department head is on leave.

“The other city employees have stepped up in a big way to fill in the gaps,” Hanson said. “I’ve been impressed with all of our staff.”

A pending criminal investigation by the Pullman Police Department should be completed soon. At this point, Austin has invoked his right to remain silent upon the advice of his attorney.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy