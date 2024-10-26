Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges

Scott A. Otto arrested Friday morning; he was convicted of vehicular homicide in 1997

Eric Barker
story image illustation

A Clarkston man who was previously sent to prison for vehicular homicide a quarter-century ago was arrested Friday morning for felony DUI and felony eluding after refusing to yield to police in Lewiston and Clarkston.

Scott A. Otto, 58, was booked into the Asotin County jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewiston police tried to stop a white van at Third and D street shortly before midnight but the driver allegedly refused to pull over and proceeded across the Interstate Bridge where he allegedly refused to stop for police in Clarkston. Officers there followed him closely and obtained a license plate number that was registered to Otto. They broke off the pursuit after Otto, traveling at speeds of 35 to 50 miles per hour, allegedly failed to stop at multiple red lights.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Instead, police drove to Otto’s home on the 1300 block of Fifth Street where they saw him running down the street and took him into custody following a short foot pursuit. According to the probable cause affidavit, police smelled “intoxicant” on Otto and he had an “over 21” wristband.

Police obtained a warrant for a blood sample after Otto refused to take a field sobriety test or constant to a breathalyzer test. At a hearing Friday morning, Judge Thomas Cox from Garfield County set his bond at $10,000. Otto was initially to be seen by Judge Tina Kernan but asked for a new judge. His next hearing is Nov. 6.

Otto was convicted of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in 1997 following the death of 17-year-old Devon Dickinson, of Clarkston. He was initially sentenced to life in prison. The Washington Court of Appeals ruled in his favor following an appeal in 1999 and he was given a new seven-year sentence and released in 2002.

In March, Otto was arrested and charged with a gross misdemeanor in Clarkston for allegedly driving under the influence. He reportedly told officers he had been drinking but he wasn’t over the limit. But breath samples indicated he was at 0.15, well over the 0.08 threshold, according to court documents. That case was later dismissed.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 26
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like h...
Local NewsOct. 26
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 26
Clarification
Local NewsOct. 26
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property a...
Related
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
Local NewsOct. 26
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Local NewsOct. 26
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 25
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Two people taken to hospital, two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Clarkston
Local NewsOct. 25
Two people taken to hospital, two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Clarkston
Lewiston council punts on United flights
Local NewsOct. 25
Lewiston council punts on United flights
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Local NewsOct. 25
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy