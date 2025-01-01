Clarkston man’s death from gunshot wounds ruled a suicide

An autopsy by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Floyd E. Parker’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Parker had three gunshot wounds when he was found in his car on Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said a small caliber .22 firearm was found next to him.

“Two of the three gunshot wounds were not immediately fatal,” Hastings said in a news release issued today. “Based on the autopsy and investigation, which included a witness and family member observations and statements, and evidence gathered from Mr. Parker’s vehicle and home, his death has been ruled a suicide.”

According to family and others interviewed, Parker was struggling with the recent death of a close family member and struggling with his own health issues. On Sunday, his behavior, especially with the clarity of hindsight, was concerning, the chief said.

When Parker left his residence that afternoon, he was seen taking something out of a drawer that was later found to contain an empty holster fitting the handgun located in his vehicle and the same type of ammunition loaded in the gun.

“With the circumstances surrounding the incident and out of respect for the grieving family, the police department wanted to be absolutely certain that information was accurate before being released to the public,” Hastings said.