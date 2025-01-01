Sections
Local NewsJanuary 1, 2025

Clarkston man’s death from gunshot wounds ruled a suicide

Police say man shot himself three times, with last being fatal

Kerri Sandaine
story image illustation

An autopsy by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Floyd E. Parker’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Parker had three gunshot wounds when he was found in his car on Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said a small caliber .22 firearm was found next to him.

“Two of the three gunshot wounds were not immediately fatal,” Hastings said in a news release issued today. “Based on the autopsy and investigation, which included a witness and family member observations and statements, and evidence gathered from Mr. Parker’s vehicle and home, his death has been ruled a suicide.”

According to family and others interviewed, Parker was struggling with the recent death of a close family member and struggling with his own health issues. On Sunday, his behavior, especially with the clarity of hindsight, was concerning, the chief said.

When Parker left his residence that afternoon, he was seen taking something out of a drawer that was later found to contain an empty holster fitting the handgun located in his vehicle and the same type of ammunition loaded in the gun.

“With the circumstances surrounding the incident and out of respect for the grieving family, the police department wanted to be absolutely certain that information was accurate before being released to the public,” Hastings said.

In addition, Parker’s death is in no way connected to a recent homicide in Pullman, Hastings said. The car he was driving has valid license plates and is registered to Parker at his home address in Clarkston.

The incident was reported around 4:34 p.m. Sunday when a witness saw Parker in his car, parked on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was next seen leaving that location and traveling south a short distance before coming to a stop.

The same witness found Parker inside, bleeding and unconscious. The 35-year-old Clarkston man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hastings said his department was assisted by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkston Fire Department, Asotin County Coroner Lisa Webber and Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall.

The chief thanked the other responders and the community for its patience regarding a tragic situation. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Parker’s family for their loss,” Hastings said.

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com.

