Clarkston residents laud EMS

A 17-year-old girl who suffers from seizures wants residents to support the Clarkston emergency medical services levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Chelsea Andrews, who was accompanied by her alert dog, Tippy, told Clarkston officials the EMS crews have helped her numerous times when she’s had seizures inside the city limits. The medical technicians are quick to respond and provide the necessary care and attention during the episodes, she said.

Her mother, Melyssa Andrews, a former councilor, added her endorsement of the ambulance services, saying, “EMS is a giant help, and it’s needed.”

Councilor Skate Pierce agreed, saying the service is “vitally important to the city.”

The annual ballot measure goes before city voters Nov. 5. If approved, the $875,979 levy will cost Clarkston property owners $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The newest member of the Clarkston Fire Department and EMS crew was recognized with a pinning ceremony by Chief Darren White. Ryder Magnaghi recently joined the team, replacing a former member who left Clarkston for a job in the Spokane Valley.