Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Clarkston residents laud EMS

City council also discusses Valley Vision updates

Kerri Sandaine
Ryder Magnaghi
Ryder Magnaghi
Skate Pierce
Skate Pierce
,
,Courtesy of Valley Vision
Darren White
Darren White

A 17-year-old girl who suffers from seizures wants residents to support the Clarkston emergency medical services levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Chelsea Andrews, who was accompanied by her alert dog, Tippy, told Clarkston officials the EMS crews have helped her numerous times when she’s had seizures inside the city limits. The medical technicians are quick to respond and provide the necessary care and attention during the episodes, she said.

Her mother, Melyssa Andrews, a former councilor, added her endorsement of the ambulance services, saying, “EMS is a giant help, and it’s needed.”

Councilor Skate Pierce agreed, saying the service is “vitally important to the city.”

The annual ballot measure goes before city voters Nov. 5. If approved, the $875,979 levy will cost Clarkston property owners $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The newest member of the Clarkston Fire Department and EMS crew was recognized with a pinning ceremony by Chief Darren White. Ryder Magnaghi recently joined the team, replacing a former member who left Clarkston for a job in the Spokane Valley.

In other city business, Jerry Chavez, president of Valley Vision, updated the council on the economic development organization’s efforts to attract new businesses to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Chavez said he’s traveled to five markets during the past year for 43 meetings. A dozen site tours were conducted with prospective businesses that are interested in moving. The “hot list” includes companies currently located in California, Washington and Canada.

“(Today) I’ll be knocking on doors in Montreal,” Chavez said.

Pierce asked whether Valley Vision addresses the lack of available housing in the valley during the recruitment process. If a large company relocates here, it could be an issue for employees, he said.

Chavez said housing is part of the conversations. Specific details of projects cannot be shared with the public, but some “iconic news” should be released late this year, he said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.

