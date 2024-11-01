Clearwater Paper announced in a news release Friday the "successful completion" of the sale of its tissue business to Sofidel America Corp. for $1.06 billion.

The transaction includes Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations in Lewiston, Las Vegas, Shelby, N.C., and Elwood, Ill., near Chicago, according to a previous news release about the agreement from Sofidel.

Sofidel America Corp. is a subsidiary of Sofidel S.p.A., which is headquartered in Lucca, Italy.

Clearwater Paper employs about 1,300 people in Lewiston where it has its largest manufacturing complex, the only place where it makes pulp, tissue and paperboard.