Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Pullman Police introduce robot dog

The Unitree Go2 Robot Dog, “MIKE” (Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity) will be used as a de-escalation tool.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This photo captured from a video shows "MIKE," or Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity, a Unitree Go2 Robot Dog purchased by the Pullman Police Department.
This photo captured from a video shows "MIKE," or Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity, a Unitree Go2 Robot Dog purchased by the Pullman Police Department.Pullman Police Department
Pullman Police Department
Justin Warner
Justin Warner

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department bought a robot dog.

The agency announced in a news release Wednesday the Unitree Go2 Robot Dog, “MIKE” (Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity) will be used as a de-escalation tool.

The purchase is made through the Capital Improvement Program to modernize the agency’s special operations capabilities by reducing human exposure to threatening environments.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The remote-controlled robot dog is a ground-based drone, equipped with 4K video and LIDAR mapping technology to view environmental conditions and threats.

Its one-way communication capabilities allow crisis negotiators to provide clear commands to barricaded subjects. It can also carry up to 25 lbs to transport phones, medical supplies or other items to subjects in unsafe locations.

The agency intends to use the robot dog in cases involving barricaded subjects, assist in building searches and improve safety for officers responding to dangerous situations.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 2
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in ...
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Related
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Local NewsNov. 1
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Local NewsNov. 1
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 1
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy