Cottonwood Livestock Market Report

200-400 pounds, 275 to 325; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 305; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 275; 600-700 pounds, 238 to 272; 700-800 pounds, 225 to 253; 800-950 pounds, 210 to 238; 950 pounds and up, 155 to 196.

Heifers:

200-400 pounds, 240 to 285; 400-500 pounds, 235 to 265; 500-600 pounds, 220 to 254.50; 600-700 pounds, 210 to 249.50; 700-800 pounds, 209 to 227; 800-950 pounds, 200 to 213.50; 950 pounds and up, N/A.

Cows:

Boning 90 to 128; Feeder 85 to 110; Breaker 85 to 115; Canner/Cutter 70 to 100; Heiferettes 95 to 150.

Slaughter Bulls: 95 to 141; Baby Calves: 250 to 500 per head; Stock Cows: 1,550 to 2,050 per head; Pairs: 2,000 to 2,600 per pair.