Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

———

COLFAX — During the Port of Whitman County’s meeting on Friday, Dec. 19, it was updated to the public that the plans to expand Hunga Dunga Brewing operations to the Port’s Pullman Industrial Park have been canceled.

The Port of Whitman received a $2 million low-interest loan from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) last year to construct a new Hunga Dunga Brewing Company building at the industrial park in Pullman.

The loan would have been used to expand the business’s production capacity in Pullman by designing and constructing a 12,000-square-foot facility, including utility extensions and commercial kitchen space.

Hunga Dunga Brewing had planned on investing $500,000 into the project and expected to create 43 jobs.

According to port spokesperson Rebekah Huber, the state’s new requirements on financing, prevailing wages and apprenticeships that went into effect during the summer have made the project infeasible for the brewing company.

Hunga Dunga Brewing is founded and based out of Moscow.

— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday

Grangeville City Council: Future Johnston Road work planned; city approves support

GRANGEVILLE — With work recently completed on its approximate $2 million Johnston Road pavement rehabilitation project, the Grangeville Highway District is already looking ahead to future funding for more work on this north-south byway.

To that end, district commissioner Mike McDonald came before the Grangeville City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting, seeking a letter of support for seeking federal funding to asphalt the two-lane roadway, tentatively planned to be conducted in 2027.

“We need to take care of our infrastructure, and this is just one more step,” McDonald said.

Earlier in January, the district was awarded a $1.966 million Strategic Initiatives Program state grant for Johnston Road that provided for a bituminous surface treatment (BST) — also known as a seal coat or chip seal — and improvements to drainage and shoulders. McDonald expressed overall satisfaction on the work, which did provide additional shoulder room for safety, and a road base to better accommodate traffic. Improvement will be needed in the near future, and rather than another BST the district is looking toward asphalt.