COLFAX — A Moses Lake, Wash., man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly burglarizing a Colfax residence.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Friday that 25-year-old Hunter Grant was charged with suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of North Cedar Street. A neighbor told police he confronted a man pulling a generator into the trunk of a vehicle. The man was wearing a mask covering his full face.

They were able to get the license plate of the car that left the scene eastbound on Cedar.